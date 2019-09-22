Reviewing WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF)’s and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)’s results

WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree Investments Inc. 6 3.17 N/A 0.21 29.38 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 11.28 N/A 2.34 12.87

In table 1 we can see WisdomTree Investments Inc. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than WisdomTree Investments Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. WisdomTree Investments Inc. is currently more expensive than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 3.9% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.3% 15.3%

Volatility & Risk

WisdomTree Investments Inc. has a beta of 1.56 and its 56.00% more volatile than S&P 500. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1.17 beta and it is 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

WisdomTree Investments Inc. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. on the other hand boasts of a $36 consensus target price and a 22.62% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

WisdomTree Investments Inc. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74.6% and 17.6%. 13.5% are WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.02% -1.43% -13.17% -4.91% -32.02% -6.77% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 1.21% 0.9% 2.13% 0.47% -0.92% 10.43%

For the past year WisdomTree Investments Inc. has -6.77% weaker performance while AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has 10.43% stronger performance.

Summary

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats WisdomTree Investments Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.