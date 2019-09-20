Reviewing Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT)’s and Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)’s results

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) and Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 2 0.56 N/A -0.03 0.00 Sonim Technologies Inc. 11 0.43 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Wireless Telecom Group Inc. and Sonim Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0.00% -2.1% -1.5% Sonim Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Wireless Telecom Group Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Sonim Technologies Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Wireless Telecom Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sonim Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. and Sonim Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sonim Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Sonim Technologies Inc.’s average price target is $7, while its potential upside is 112.77%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26% of Wireless Telecom Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.3% of Sonim Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.7%. Insiders Competitively, owned 8.4% of Sonim Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0.65% -2.53% 4.76% -6.67% -21.83% -12.99% Sonim Technologies Inc. -20.82% -14.12% 0% 0% 0% 0.73%

For the past year Wireless Telecom Group Inc. has -12.99% weaker performance while Sonim Technologies Inc. has 0.73% stronger performance.

Summary

Sonim Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Wireless Telecom Group Inc.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures radio frequency (RF) and microwave-based products for wireless and advanced communications industries in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Network Solutions, and Test and Measurement. It designs and manufactures a range of RF passive components and integrated subsystems for signal conditioning and distribution in the wireless infrastructure markets, such as distributed antenna systems (DAS), in-building wireless solutions industry, radio base-station market, and medical equipment sector. The companyÂ’s RF passive components and integrated subsystems include neutral host DAS and co-siting combiner solutions, hybrid couplers and hybrid matrices, cross band couplers, attenuators, RF terminations, RF power splitters, and diplexers, as well as RF combiners and broadband combiner trays for in-building DAS deployments. It also offers electronic test and measurement equipment, including power meters, voltmeters, audio and modulation meters, portable passive intermodulation test equipment for field-based testing of cellular transmission signals, and accessory products. In addition, the company provides noise components and instruments that are used as a method to provide wide band signals for telecommunication and defense applications; and as a stable reference standard for instruments and systems, including radar and satellite communications. The company markets its products under the Boonton, Microlab, and Noisecom brands through its in-house sales people, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors worldwide. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.