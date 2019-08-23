Reviewing Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT)’s and Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (NASDAQ:IIJI)’s results

Both Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) and Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (NASDAQ:IIJI) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 2 0.59 N/A -0.03 0.00 Internet Initiative Japan Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see Wireless Telecom Group Inc. and Internet Initiative Japan Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Wireless Telecom Group Inc. and Internet Initiative Japan Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0.00% -2.1% -1.5% Internet Initiative Japan Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 26% of Wireless Telecom Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.52% of Internet Initiative Japan Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.7% of Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0.65% -2.53% 4.76% -6.67% -21.83% -12.99% Internet Initiative Japan Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. beats Wireless Telecom Group Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures radio frequency (RF) and microwave-based products for wireless and advanced communications industries in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Network Solutions, and Test and Measurement. It designs and manufactures a range of RF passive components and integrated subsystems for signal conditioning and distribution in the wireless infrastructure markets, such as distributed antenna systems (DAS), in-building wireless solutions industry, radio base-station market, and medical equipment sector. The companyÂ’s RF passive components and integrated subsystems include neutral host DAS and co-siting combiner solutions, hybrid couplers and hybrid matrices, cross band couplers, attenuators, RF terminations, RF power splitters, and diplexers, as well as RF combiners and broadband combiner trays for in-building DAS deployments. It also offers electronic test and measurement equipment, including power meters, voltmeters, audio and modulation meters, portable passive intermodulation test equipment for field-based testing of cellular transmission signals, and accessory products. In addition, the company provides noise components and instruments that are used as a method to provide wide band signals for telecommunication and defense applications; and as a stable reference standard for instruments and systems, including radar and satellite communications. The company markets its products under the Boonton, Microlab, and Noisecom brands through its in-house sales people, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors worldwide. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.