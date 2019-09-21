Reviewing Wipro Limited (WIT)’s and Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS)’s results

Since Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) and Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) are part of the Information Technology Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wipro Limited 4 0.00 N/A 0.22 18.85 Unisys Corporation 10 0.14 N/A 0.15 80.45

Table 1 highlights Wipro Limited and Unisys Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Unisys Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Wipro Limited. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Wipro Limited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unisys Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Wipro Limited and Unisys Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wipro Limited 0.00% 16.9% 11.2% Unisys Corporation 0.00% -1.2% 0.6%

Volatility and Risk

Wipro Limited has a 0.48 beta, while its volatility is 52.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Unisys Corporation has a 1.33 beta which is 33.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Wipro Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Unisys Corporation which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Wipro Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Unisys Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Wipro Limited and Unisys Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wipro Limited 1 0 0 1.00 Unisys Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Wipro Limited’s upside potential is 0.81% at a $3.75 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Wipro Limited and Unisys Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 2.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 79% of Wipro Limited shares. Competitively, Unisys Corporation has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wipro Limited -2.15% -5.32% -10.11% -1.21% 7.77% 6.3% Unisys Corporation 22.67% 25.53% 10.82% -4.84% -2.44% 6.53%

For the past year Wipro Limited has weaker performance than Unisys Corporation

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. The companyÂ’s IT Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises. This segment serves customers in various industry verticals comprising banking, financial services, and insurance; healthcare and life sciences; consumer business units; energy, natural resources, and utilities; manufacturing and technology; and communications. Its IT Products segment distributes third-party IT products comprising enterprise platforms, networking solutions, software products, data storage, contact center infrastructure, enterprise security, IT optimization technologies, video solutions, and end-user computing solutions. This segment sells its products through direct sales force to enterprises in various industries, including government, defense, IT and IT-enabled services, telecommunications, manufacturing, utilities, education, and financial services. The company also operates crowdsourcing marketplace, which connects various designers, developers, and data scientists with customers via online computer programming competitions hosted on its platform. Wipro Limited has a collaboration with Red Hat, Inc. to set up a cloud application factory that offers developers and IT teams a methodology for application modernization across public, private, and hybrid clouds. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, servers, and related products. It offers a range of data center, infrastructure management, and cloud computing offerings for clients to virtualize and automate data-center environments. This segmentÂ’s product offerings include ClearPath Forward operating system software for high-volume enterprise computing; Unisys Stealth software to protect data in data centers, the cloud, and mobile infrastructures; Digital Investigator, a browser-based application for total information management; AirCore solution that enables airlines to reach passenger through mobile, tablet, and web; and Unisys Retail Delivery, which is an integrated and multi-channel retail banking system. The company serves customers in the government, commercial, and financial services markets through direct sales force, distributors, resellers, and alliance partners. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.