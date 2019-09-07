Reviewing Wipro Limited (WIT)’s and Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)’s results

Both Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) and Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) are each other’s competitor in the Information Technology Services industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wipro Limited 4 0.00 N/A 0.22 18.85 Taoping Inc. 1 1.09 N/A 0.04 15.91

Table 1 demonstrates Wipro Limited and Taoping Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Taoping Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Wipro Limited. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Wipro Limited is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) and Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wipro Limited 0.00% 16.9% 11.2% Taoping Inc. 0.00% 24.1% 4.4%

Risk and Volatility

Wipro Limited has a 0.48 beta, while its volatility is 52.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Taoping Inc. has a 1.2 beta which is 20.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Wipro Limited are 2.7 and 2.6. Competitively, Taoping Inc. has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Wipro Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Taoping Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Wipro Limited and Taoping Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wipro Limited 1 0 0 1.00 Taoping Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Wipro Limited’s consensus price target is $3.75, while its potential upside is 0.27%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.3% of Wipro Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.5% of Taoping Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 79% of Wipro Limited’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 42.32% of Taoping Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wipro Limited -2.15% -5.32% -10.11% -1.21% 7.77% 6.3% Taoping Inc. -4.09% -9.42% -36.06% -40.71% -46.1% -45.65%

For the past year Wipro Limited had bullish trend while Taoping Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Wipro Limited beats Taoping Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. The companyÂ’s IT Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises. This segment serves customers in various industry verticals comprising banking, financial services, and insurance; healthcare and life sciences; consumer business units; energy, natural resources, and utilities; manufacturing and technology; and communications. Its IT Products segment distributes third-party IT products comprising enterprise platforms, networking solutions, software products, data storage, contact center infrastructure, enterprise security, IT optimization technologies, video solutions, and end-user computing solutions. This segment sells its products through direct sales force to enterprises in various industries, including government, defense, IT and IT-enabled services, telecommunications, manufacturing, utilities, education, and financial services. The company also operates crowdsourcing marketplace, which connects various designers, developers, and data scientists with customers via online computer programming competitions hosted on its platform. Wipro Limited has a collaboration with Red Hat, Inc. to set up a cloud application factory that offers developers and IT teams a methodology for application modernization across public, private, and hybrid clouds. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

Taoping Inc. provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology. It offers cloud-based software as a service to automate the interactive workflow between advertising agencies and their customers, including establishing new projects, submitting advertisement proposals, revising and approving advertising proposals, processing payment online, remotely uploading advertisement content, and tracking and analyzing performance data. The company also provides project-based technology products and services for the public sector; and software and hardware with fully integrated solutions, including information technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies, and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation, and other private sectors, as well as related maintenance and support services. The company was formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Taoping Inc. in June 2018. Taoping Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.