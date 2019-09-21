Reviewing Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC)’s and Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC)’s results

Since Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) and Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) are part of the Regional – Midwest Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wintrust Financial Corporation 70 2.77 N/A 5.81 12.32 Macatawa Bank Corporation 10 4.49 N/A 0.83 12.37

Table 1 highlights Wintrust Financial Corporation and Macatawa Bank Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Macatawa Bank Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Wintrust Financial Corporation. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Wintrust Financial Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Macatawa Bank Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wintrust Financial Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.1% Macatawa Bank Corporation 0.00% 15.2% 1.5%

Risk and Volatility

Wintrust Financial Corporation is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.03. Macatawa Bank Corporation’s 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.5 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Wintrust Financial Corporation and Macatawa Bank Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wintrust Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Macatawa Bank Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Wintrust Financial Corporation’s upside potential is 21.82% at a $80 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Wintrust Financial Corporation and Macatawa Bank Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.1% and 32.3%. Insiders owned 1.2% of Wintrust Financial Corporation shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Macatawa Bank Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wintrust Financial Corporation 1.25% -2.51% -5.25% -0.72% -18.73% 7.6% Macatawa Bank Corporation 1.48% 0.19% 1.28% 4.15% -16.22% 6.86%

For the past year Wintrust Financial Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Macatawa Bank Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Wintrust Financial Corporation beats Macatawa Bank Corporation.

Wintrust Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and other financial products and services to customers in the Chicago metropolitan area and in southern Wisconsin. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional customers. It provides deposit products, such as non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings deposits, and domestic time deposits; loans comprising home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and ATMs, Internet banking, and other services. This segment is also involved in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market; and provision of lending, deposits, and cash management services to condominium, homeowner and community associations, as well as asset-based lending for middle-market companies. In addition, this segment provides loan and deposit services to mortgage brokerage companies; lending to restaurant franchisees; small business administration loans; and financial solutions for hospitals, non-profits, educational institutions, and local government operations. The Specialty Finance segment offers commercial insurance premium and life insurance premium financing services for businesses and individuals; short-term accounts receivable financing services; and payrolls data processing, billing, and cash management services to the temporary staffing industry. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management services, including trust and investment, asset management, securities brokerage services, and retirement plan services. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 155 banking locations. Wintrust Financial Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services primarily in Western Michigan. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts and time deposits, transaction accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans offered to finance operations and equipment; commercial real estate loans primarily comprising construction and development loans, and multi-family and other non-residential real estate loans; retail loans that primarily consist of residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes. The company also offers cash management services, safe deposit boxes, trust services, ATMs, Internet and banking services, and debit cards, as well as various brokerage services, including discount brokerage, personal financial planning, and consultation regarding mutual funds. It serves individuals, businesses, associations, churches, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and government authorities through 26 branch offices, as well as a lending and operation service facility in Ottawa County, Kent County, and northern Allegan County, Michigan. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Holland, Michigan.