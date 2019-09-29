Reviewing Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (WINS)’s and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 17 10.24 N/A 0.22 62.50 Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.06% and 30.23%. 90.78% are Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -3.57% -11.24% -44.9% -41.3% -90.36% -37.24% Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.34% 0.59% 1.36% 6.81% 2.91% 14.15%

For the past year Wins Finance Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.