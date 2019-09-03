Reviewing Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (WINS)’s and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)’s results

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 18 6.99 N/A 0.22 62.50 Voya Financial Inc. 53 0.77 N/A 3.43 16.39

Table 1 demonstrates Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and Voya Financial Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Voya Financial Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Wins Finance Holdings Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Voya Financial Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3%

Analyst Ratings

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and Voya Financial Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Voya Financial Inc.’s potential upside is 29.10% and its consensus target price is $63.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.06% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. shares and 0% of Voya Financial Inc. shares. About 90.78% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Voya Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -3.57% -11.24% -44.9% -41.3% -90.36% -37.24% Voya Financial Inc. -1.7% 0.3% 3.14% 21.74% 10.03% 39.94%

For the past year Wins Finance Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Voya Financial Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Voya Financial Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Wins Finance Holdings Inc.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.