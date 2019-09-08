Reviewing Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (WINS)’s and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE:CEF)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE:CEF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 18 7.27 N/A 0.22 62.50 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 13 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust are owned by institutional investors at 0.06% and 2.46% respectively. About 90.78% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -3.57% -11.24% -44.9% -41.3% -90.36% -37.24% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust -1.31% 4.29% 11.92% 4.77% 11.47% 8.53%

For the past year Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has -37.24% weaker performance while Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has 8.53% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Wins Finance Holdings Inc. beats Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.