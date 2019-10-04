Reviewing Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (WINS)’s and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN)’s results

Both Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 11 0.00 16.37M 0.22 62.50 Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 0.00 16.49M 0.73 11.23

Table 1 demonstrates Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and Pzena Investment Management Inc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Pzena Investment Management Inc appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wins Finance Holdings Inc. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Pzena Investment Management Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 147,877,145.44% 0% 0% Pzena Investment Management Inc 191,521,486.64% 48.7% 8.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and Pzena Investment Management Inc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.06% and 63.4%. Insiders owned roughly 90.78% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management Inc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -3.57% -11.24% -44.9% -41.3% -90.36% -37.24% Pzena Investment Management Inc 4.36% -5.57% -18.44% 0.73% -10.05% -0.9%

For the past year Wins Finance Holdings Inc. was more bearish than Pzena Investment Management Inc.

Summary

Pzena Investment Management Inc beats on 8 of the 11 factors Wins Finance Holdings Inc.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.