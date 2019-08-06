Reviewing Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (WINS)’s and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 20 12.70 N/A 0.22 62.50 Invesco Ltd. 20 1.54 N/A 2.00 9.61

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and Invesco Ltd. Invesco Ltd. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wins Finance Holdings Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Wins Finance Holdings Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and Invesco Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 6.5% 1.7%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and Invesco Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Invesco Ltd. 1 4 0 2.80

Invesco Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $20.8 consensus price target and a 21.14% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and Invesco Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.06% and 86.89%. 90.78% are Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Invesco Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -3.57% -11.24% -44.9% -41.3% -90.36% -37.24% Invesco Ltd. -4.34% -6.57% -11.89% 3.23% -29.86% 14.64%

For the past year Wins Finance Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Invesco Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Invesco Ltd. beats Wins Finance Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.