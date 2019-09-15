Reviewing Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (WINS)’s and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)’s results

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 17 16.27 N/A 0.22 62.50 GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.06% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust are owned by institutional investors. 90.78% are Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -3.57% -11.24% -44.9% -41.3% -90.36% -37.24% GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.37% 1.76% 6.45% 4.14% -7.37% 16.77%

For the past year Wins Finance Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. beats GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust on 4 of the 5 factors.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.