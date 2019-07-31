Reviewing Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (WINS)’s and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF)’s results

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 21 11.80 N/A 0.53 32.34 Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 8 14.39 N/A -0.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.06% and 27.29%. 90.78% are Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -18.52% -28.05% -31.56% -59.16% -91.44% -20.46% Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 0.71% 1.22% 5.22% 10.88% 5.09% 11.02%

For the past year Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has -20.46% weaker performance while Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. has 11.02% stronger performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Wins Finance Holdings Inc. beats Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.