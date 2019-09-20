Reviewing Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (WINS)’s and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)’s results

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 17 15.38 N/A 0.22 62.50 Cannae Holdings Inc. 27 1.69 N/A 0.42 68.44

Table 1 demonstrates Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and Cannae Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cannae Holdings Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Wins Finance Holdings Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Wins Finance Holdings Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cannae Holdings Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and Cannae Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and Cannae Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.06% and 85.1% respectively. About 90.78% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -3.57% -11.24% -44.9% -41.3% -90.36% -37.24% Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1%

For the past year Wins Finance Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Cannae Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cannae Holdings Inc. beats Wins Finance Holdings Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.