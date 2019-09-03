Reviewing Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (WINS)’s and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE)’s results

Both Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 18 7.84 N/A 0.22 62.50 BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 14 14.22 N/A 0.44 33.98

Demonstrates Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wins Finance Holdings Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II are owned by institutional investors at 0.06% and 9.24% respectively. Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 90.78%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -3.57% -11.24% -44.9% -41.3% -90.36% -37.24% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 1.49% 1.83% 6.9% 7.29% 10.2% 16.34%

For the past year Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has -37.24% weaker performance while BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has 16.34% stronger performance.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.