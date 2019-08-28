Reviewing Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (WINS)’s and Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) and Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 18 7.23 N/A 0.22 62.50 Altaba Inc. 71 162.73 N/A -15.90 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and Altaba Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and Altaba Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Altaba Inc. is $78, which is potential 12.21% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.06% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.03% of Altaba Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 90.78% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.22% of Altaba Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -3.57% -11.24% -44.9% -41.3% -90.36% -37.24% Altaba Inc. -0.9% -0.17% -8.32% 3.57% -2.68% 21.59%

For the past year Wins Finance Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Altaba Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Altaba Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Wins Finance Holdings Inc.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.