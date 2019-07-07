Reviewing Winmark Corporation (WINA)’s and Pier 1 Imports Inc. (NYSE:PIR)’s results

We are comparing Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) and Pier 1 Imports Inc. (NYSE:PIR) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Winmark Corporation 171 8.91 N/A 7.30 24.62 Pier 1 Imports Inc. 16 0.02 N/A -2.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Winmark Corporation and Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winmark Corporation 0.00% -207.2% 63.1% Pier 1 Imports Inc. 0.00% -111.9% -26.7%

Risk & Volatility

Winmark Corporation’s 0.18 beta indicates that its volatility is 82.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Pier 1 Imports Inc. on the other hand, has 4.1 beta which makes it 310.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Winmark Corporation is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Pier 1 Imports Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. Pier 1 Imports Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Winmark Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Winmark Corporation and Pier 1 Imports Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Winmark Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Pier 1 Imports Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively the average target price of Pier 1 Imports Inc. is $0.5, which is potential -92.21% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Winmark Corporation and Pier 1 Imports Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.8% and 45%. Insiders owned 27.3% of Winmark Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.9% of Pier 1 Imports Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Winmark Corporation 3% -2.35% 8.8% 17.13% 33.19% 13.08% Pier 1 Imports Inc. -6.76% 31.82% -4.75% -47.72% -60.06% 182.08%

For the past year Winmark Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Summary

Winmark Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the PlatoÂ’s Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names. The companyÂ’s PlatoÂ’s Closet brand stores buy and sell used clothing and accessories for the teenage and young adult market; and Once Upon A Child brand stores buy and sell used and new childrenÂ’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily targeting parents of children ages infant to 12 years. Its Play It Again Sports brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new sporting goods, equipment, and accessories for various athletic activities, such as team sports, fitness, ski/snowboard, golf, and others; Music Go Round brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new musical instruments, speakers, amplifiers, music-related electronics, and related accessories; and Style Encore brand stores buy and sell used womenÂ’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. In addition, the company is also involved in middle-market equipment leasing business focusing on technology-based assets for large and medium-sized businesses; and small-ticket financing business. As of December 31, 2016, it had 1,186 franchised stores. Winmark Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios. As of February 25, 2017, the Company operated 941 stores in the United States and 77 stores in Canada It also operates e-Commerce Website, pier1.com. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.