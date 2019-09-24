Reviewing Winmark Corporation (WINA)’s and KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR)’s results

Since Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) and KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) are part of the Specialty Retail Other industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Winmark Corporation 173 9.16 N/A 7.37 22.94 KAR Auction Services Inc. 23 0.86 N/A 2.34 11.45

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Winmark Corporation and KAR Auction Services Inc. KAR Auction Services Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Winmark Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Winmark Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Winmark Corporation and KAR Auction Services Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winmark Corporation 0.00% -236.1% 64.4% KAR Auction Services Inc. 0.00% 20.9% 4.2%

Volatility and Risk

Winmark Corporation’s current beta is 0.26 and it happens to be 74.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, KAR Auction Services Inc.’s beta is 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Winmark Corporation are 1.8 and 1.7. Competitively, KAR Auction Services Inc. has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Winmark Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KAR Auction Services Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.4% of Winmark Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of KAR Auction Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 27.2% of Winmark Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of KAR Auction Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Winmark Corporation -1.09% -2.42% -6.16% 8.9% 16.16% 6.3% KAR Auction Services Inc. 0.53% 6.07% 25.88% 35.9% 20.97% 48.09%

For the past year Winmark Corporation was less bullish than KAR Auction Services Inc.

Summary

Winmark Corporation beats KAR Auction Services Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the PlatoÂ’s Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names. The companyÂ’s PlatoÂ’s Closet brand stores buy and sell used clothing and accessories for the teenage and young adult market; and Once Upon A Child brand stores buy and sell used and new childrenÂ’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily targeting parents of children ages infant to 12 years. Its Play It Again Sports brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new sporting goods, equipment, and accessories for various athletic activities, such as team sports, fitness, ski/snowboard, golf, and others; Music Go Round brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new musical instruments, speakers, amplifiers, music-related electronics, and related accessories; and Style Encore brand stores buy and sell used womenÂ’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. In addition, the company is also involved in middle-market equipment leasing business focusing on technology-based assets for large and medium-sized businesses; and small-ticket financing business. As of December 31, 2016, it had 1,186 franchised stores. Winmark Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

KAR Auction Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides vehicle auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities. It also provides value-added services, such as auction related, transportation, reconditioning, inspection, title and repossession administration and remarketing, vehicle research, and analytical services. This segment sells its products and services through vehicle manufacturers, fleet companies, rental car companies, finance companies, and others. The IAA segment offers various loss solutions and salvage vehicle auction services that facilitate the remarketing of vehicles for a range of sellers, including insurance companies, dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, and charitable organizations. This segment also provides catastrophe, vehicle inspection center, and transportation and towing services. The AFC segment offers floorplan financing, a short-term inventory-secured financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a network of 77 whole car auction locations and 172 salvage auction sites. The company was formerly known as KAR Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to KAR Auction Services, Inc. in November 2009. KAR Auction Services, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.