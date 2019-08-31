Reviewing Winmark Corporation (WINA)’s and Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s results

Both Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) and Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) compete on a level playing field in the Specialty Retail Other industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Winmark Corporation 173 8.54 N/A 7.37 22.94 Jumia Technologies AG 24 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Winmark Corporation and Jumia Technologies AG.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winmark Corporation 0.00% -236.1% 64.4% Jumia Technologies AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Winmark Corporation. Its rival Jumia Technologies AG’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.6 respectively. Winmark Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jumia Technologies AG.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Winmark Corporation and Jumia Technologies AG’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Winmark Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Jumia Technologies AG 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Jumia Technologies AG’s average price target is $22, while its potential upside is 97.31%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Winmark Corporation and Jumia Technologies AG has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.4% and 13.4%. Insiders owned 27.2% of Winmark Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Winmark Corporation -1.09% -2.42% -6.16% 8.9% 16.16% 6.3% Jumia Technologies AG -20.39% -34.54% -63.78% 0% 0% -33.15%

For the past year Winmark Corporation had bullish trend while Jumia Technologies AG had bearish trend.

Summary

Winmark Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Jumia Technologies AG.

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the PlatoÂ’s Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names. The companyÂ’s PlatoÂ’s Closet brand stores buy and sell used clothing and accessories for the teenage and young adult market; and Once Upon A Child brand stores buy and sell used and new childrenÂ’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily targeting parents of children ages infant to 12 years. Its Play It Again Sports brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new sporting goods, equipment, and accessories for various athletic activities, such as team sports, fitness, ski/snowboard, golf, and others; Music Go Round brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new musical instruments, speakers, amplifiers, music-related electronics, and related accessories; and Style Encore brand stores buy and sell used womenÂ’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. In addition, the company is also involved in middle-market equipment leasing business focusing on technology-based assets for large and medium-sized businesses; and small-ticket financing business. As of December 31, 2016, it had 1,186 franchised stores. Winmark Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.