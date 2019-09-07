Reviewing Winmark Corporation (WINA)’s and Its Competitors results

As Specialty Retail Other company, Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Winmark Corporation has 55.4% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 54.82% institutional ownership for its peers. 27.2% of Winmark Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.14% of all Specialty Retail Other companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Winmark Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winmark Corporation 0.00% -236.10% 64.40% Industry Average 6.36% 31.45% 9.07%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Winmark Corporation and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Winmark Corporation N/A 173 22.94 Industry Average 354.16M 5.57B 34.74

Winmark Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Winmark Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Winmark Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.53 3.14 2.55

The peers have a potential upside of 51.30%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Winmark Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Winmark Corporation -1.09% -2.42% -6.16% 8.9% 16.16% 6.3% Industry Average 3.75% 6.75% 15.41% 19.94% 24.02% 28.75%

For the past year Winmark Corporation was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Winmark Corporation are 1.8 and 1.7. Competitively, Winmark Corporation’s peers have 1.66 and 1.05 for Current and Quick Ratio. Winmark Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Winmark Corporation’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Winmark Corporation is 74.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.26. In other hand, Winmark Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.33 which is 33.39% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Winmark Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Winmark Corporation’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors Winmark Corporation.

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the PlatoÂ’s Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names. The companyÂ’s PlatoÂ’s Closet brand stores buy and sell used clothing and accessories for the teenage and young adult market; and Once Upon A Child brand stores buy and sell used and new childrenÂ’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily targeting parents of children ages infant to 12 years. Its Play It Again Sports brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new sporting goods, equipment, and accessories for various athletic activities, such as team sports, fitness, ski/snowboard, golf, and others; Music Go Round brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new musical instruments, speakers, amplifiers, music-related electronics, and related accessories; and Style Encore brand stores buy and sell used womenÂ’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. In addition, the company is also involved in middle-market equipment leasing business focusing on technology-based assets for large and medium-sized businesses; and small-ticket financing business. As of December 31, 2016, it had 1,186 franchised stores. Winmark Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.