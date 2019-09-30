Reviewing Wingstop Inc. (WING)’s and Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)’s results

This is a contrast between Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) and Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Restaurants and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wingstop Inc. 95 10.46 29.24M 0.75 127.62 Waitr Holdings Inc. 2 2.44 52.02M -1.34 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) and Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wingstop Inc. 30,704,609.89% -12.3% 16.3% Waitr Holdings Inc. 3,091,092,756.55% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Wingstop Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Waitr Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Waitr Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Wingstop Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Wingstop Inc. and Waitr Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wingstop Inc. 0 3 4 2.57 Waitr Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 8.99% for Wingstop Inc. with average price target of $95.13. Meanwhile, Waitr Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $7, while its potential upside is 444.75%. The data provided earlier shows that Waitr Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Wingstop Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Wingstop Inc. and Waitr Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 44.2%. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Wingstop Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Waitr Holdings Inc. has 7.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wingstop Inc. 0.19% 3.14% 28.46% 44.72% 103.35% 48.92% Waitr Holdings Inc. -13.07% -27.72% -51.79% -62.22% -54.64% -58.83%

For the past year Wingstop Inc. has 48.92% stronger performance while Waitr Holdings Inc. has -58.83% weaker performance.

Summary

Wingstop Inc. beats on 7 of the 13 factors Waitr Holdings Inc.

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of March 06, 2017, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates. Wingstop Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.