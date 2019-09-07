Reviewing Wingstop Inc. (WING)’s and McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)’s results

Both Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) and McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) are each other’s competitor in the Restaurants industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wingstop Inc. 84 16.27 N/A 0.75 127.62 McDonald’s Corporation 201 8.03 N/A 7.64 27.60

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Wingstop Inc. and McDonald’s Corporation. McDonald’s Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Wingstop Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Wingstop Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than McDonald’s Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wingstop Inc. 0.00% -12.3% 16.3% McDonald’s Corporation 0.00% -93.1% 16.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.84 beta indicates that Wingstop Inc. is 16.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. McDonald’s Corporation has a 0.49 beta and it is 51.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Wingstop Inc. Its rival McDonald’s Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. McDonald’s Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Wingstop Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Wingstop Inc. and McDonald’s Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wingstop Inc. 0 3 4 2.57 McDonald’s Corporation 0 3 15 2.83

Wingstop Inc.’s consensus price target is $95.13, while its potential downside is -1.82%. McDonald’s Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $225 consensus price target and a 2.26% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that McDonald’s Corporation appears more favorable than Wingstop Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Wingstop Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 70.1% of McDonald’s Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Wingstop Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.06% of McDonald’s Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wingstop Inc. 0.19% 3.14% 28.46% 44.72% 103.35% 48.92% McDonald’s Corporation -0.97% 2.14% 8.52% 15.93% 32.83% 18.67%

For the past year Wingstop Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than McDonald’s Corporation.

Summary

McDonald’s Corporation beats Wingstop Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of March 06, 2017, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates. Wingstop Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

McDonaldÂ’s Corporation operates and franchises McDonaldÂ’s restaurants in the United States, Europe, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company's restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 36,899 restaurants, including 31,230 franchised restaurants comprising 21,559 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,300 licensed to developmental licensees, and 3,371 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 5,669 company-operated restaurants. McDonaldÂ’s Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.