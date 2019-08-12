Reviewing Wingstop Inc. (WING)’s and FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT)’s results

This is a contrast between Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) and FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Restaurants and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wingstop Inc. 80 16.46 N/A 0.75 127.62 FAT Brands Inc. 5 2.38 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Wingstop Inc. and FAT Brands Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Wingstop Inc. and FAT Brands Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wingstop Inc. 0.00% -12.3% 16.3% FAT Brands Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Wingstop Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor FAT Brands Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Wingstop Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to FAT Brands Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Wingstop Inc. and FAT Brands Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wingstop Inc. 0 4 4 2.50 FAT Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Wingstop Inc. has an average price target of $91.78, and a -6.39% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Wingstop Inc. shares and 2.2% of FAT Brands Inc. shares. 0.7% are Wingstop Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 83.4% of FAT Brands Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wingstop Inc. 0.19% 3.14% 28.46% 44.72% 103.35% 48.92% FAT Brands Inc. -4.56% -7.56% -22.65% -25.28% -39.05% -17.65%

For the past year Wingstop Inc. has 48.92% stronger performance while FAT Brands Inc. has -17.65% weaker performance.

Summary

Wingstop Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors FAT Brands Inc.

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of March 06, 2017, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates. Wingstop Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

FAT Brands Inc., a franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of November 29, 2017, it owned 5 restaurant brands, such as Fatburger, Buffalo??s Cafe, Buffalo??s Express, Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses that had approximately 300 locations open and 300 under development in 32 countries. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. is a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc.