Reviewing Wingstop Inc. (WING)’s and Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN)’s results

This is a contrast between Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) and Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Restaurants and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wingstop Inc. 84 16.30 N/A 0.75 127.62 Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. 77 4.99 N/A 2.77 28.97

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wingstop Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Wingstop Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Wingstop Inc. and Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wingstop Inc. 0.00% -12.3% 16.3% Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% 6.7%

Volatility & Risk

Wingstop Inc.’s 0.84 beta indicates that its volatility is 16.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.’s 54.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.46 beta.

Liquidity

Wingstop Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wingstop Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Wingstop Inc. and Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wingstop Inc. 0 3 4 2.57 Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Wingstop Inc.’s downside potential is -1.82% at a $95.13 average target price. On the other hand, Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.’s potential upside is 3.30% and its average target price is $84.8. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Wingstop Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Wingstop Inc. and Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 90.2%. Wingstop Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, 0.4% are Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wingstop Inc. 0.19% 3.14% 28.46% 44.72% 103.35% 48.92% Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. -1.2% 0.7% 8.99% 17.3% 16.38% 25.02%

For the past year Wingstop Inc. has stronger performance than Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.

Summary

Wingstop Inc. beats Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of March 06, 2017, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates. Wingstop Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

DunkinÂ’ Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants under the DunkinÂ’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands worldwide. The company operates through four segments: DunkinÂ’ Donuts U.S., DunkinÂ’ Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard-serve ice cream, soft serve ice cream, frozen yogurt, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes. As of December 31, 2016, it had 12,258 DunkinÂ’ Donuts points of distribution and 7,822 Baskin-Robbins points of distribution. The company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.