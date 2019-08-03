Reviewing Windstream Holdings Inc. (WIN)’s and Its Peers results

As Telecom Services – Domestic company, Windstream Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WIN) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of Windstream Holdings Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.97% of all Telecom Services – Domestic’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Windstream Holdings Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 9.08% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Windstream Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windstream Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 20.78% 25.76% 4.16%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Windstream Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Windstream Holdings Inc. N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 799.16M 3.85B 37.18

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Windstream Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Windstream Holdings Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 Industry Average 2.00 3.00 2.14 2.68

With consensus price target of $2.17, Windstream Holdings Inc. has a potential upside of 537.67%. As a group, Telecom Services – Domestic companies have a potential upside of 22.28%. Based on the results shown earlier, Windstream Holdings Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself, equities research analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Windstream Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Windstream Holdings Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Industry Average 3.12% 8.88% 5.85% 19.88% 21.70% 33.39%

Dividends

Windstream Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Windstream Holdings Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors Windstream Holdings Inc.

Windstream Holdings, Inc. provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its ILEC Consumer and Small Business segment offers consumer services, including high-speed Internet access; Internet security services; online backup services; basic local telephone services and long-distance services, as well as call waiting, caller identification, call forwarding, and other services; and video services, as well as owns and operates cable television franchises, and sells and leases equipment to support its consumer high-speed Internet and voice services. It also provides services for small business comprising high-speed Internet access, online backup solution, remote tech help services, Web and audio conferencing services, managed Web design services, Web and e-mail hosting services, and fax-to-e-mail services, as well as voice services. This segment serves approximately 1.5 million residential and small business customers. The companyÂ’s Wholesale segment provides products and services to other communications services providers, such as special access services, which provide network access and transport services to end users; and fiber-to-tower connections to support backhaul services to wireless carriers. It also offers voice and data carrier services to other communications providers, as well as to larger-scale purchasers of network capacity. Its Enterprise segment provides integrated voice and data services, which deliver voice and broadband services over a single Internet connection; multi-site networking services; and other data services, including cloud computing and collocation, and managed services. The companyÂ’s CLEC Consumer and Small Business segment offers integrated voice and data services, advanced data, and traditional voice and long-distance services, as well as online backup, remote IT, managed Web design, Web hosting, and e-mail services. Windstream Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.