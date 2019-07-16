Reviewing Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW)’s and Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A)’s results

As Insurance Brokers businesses, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) and Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company 175 2.99 N/A 5.84 30.05 Crawford & Company 9 0.52 N/A 0.42 21.58

Demonstrates Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company and Crawford & Company earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Crawford & Company has lower revenue and earnings than Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Crawford & Company, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company and Crawford & Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company 0.00% 7.6% 2.3% Crawford & Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company and Crawford & Company Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company 0 0 5 3.00 Crawford & Company 0 0 0 0.00

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a consensus target price of $206.67, and a 4.55% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company and Crawford & Company are owned by institutional investors at 94.6% and 0% respectively. 0.6% are Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company 0.02% -2.88% 2.67% 9.76% 13.68% 15.59% Crawford & Company 4.1% 2.23% -7.2% 1.55% 21.19% 2.81%

For the past year Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company was more bullish than Crawford & Company.

Summary

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company beats on 12 of the 11 factors Crawford & Company.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services. This segment also offers advice, data, software, and products to address clientsÂ’ total rewards and talent issues in the areas of executive compensation; rewards, talent, and communication; and data, surveys, and technology. The companyÂ’s Corporate Risk and Broking segment provides risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services in the areas of property and casualty, financial lines, transport, affinity, and facultative. Its Investment, Risk and Reinsurance segment offers capital markets-based products to insurance and reinsurance companies; software and technology, risk and capital management, products and pricing, financial and regulatory reporting, financial and capital modeling, merger and acquisition, outsourcing, and business management services; investment advice and solutions to pension funds and institutional investors; wholesale insurance broking services to retail brokers; and portfolio and underwriting, and capital markets and advisory services. The companyÂ’s Exchange Solutions segment provides primary medical and ancillary benefit exchange, and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees across the group and individual markets. This segment delivers health savings and flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and other consumer-directed accounts. The company was formerly known as Willis Group Holdings Public Limited Company and changed its name to Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company in January 2016. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company was founded in 1828 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.