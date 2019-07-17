Reviewing Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC)’s and Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTZ)’s results

Both Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC) and Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) compete on a level playing field in the Rental & Leasing Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willis Lease Finance Corporation 46 0.95 N/A 8.99 6.29 Hertz Global Holdings Inc. 15 0.13 N/A -2.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Willis Lease Finance Corporation and Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willis Lease Finance Corporation 0.00% 19% 2.8% Hertz Global Holdings Inc. 0.00% 44.2% 2.2%

Risk and Volatility

Willis Lease Finance Corporation’s 0.57 beta indicates that its volatility is 43.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s 116.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.16 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Willis Lease Finance Corporation and Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Willis Lease Finance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Hertz Global Holdings Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the average target price of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is $21.33, which is potential 39.96% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Willis Lease Finance Corporation and Hertz Global Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.2% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 16.6% of Willis Lease Finance Corporation shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Willis Lease Finance Corporation 9.58% 25.75% 37.38% 49.5% 73.89% 63.58% Hertz Global Holdings Inc. -1.9% 1.62% 3.6% -9.58% 3.24% 28.57%

For the past year Willis Lease Finance Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Hertz Global Holdings Inc.

Summary

Willis Lease Finance Corporation beats Hertz Global Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., an airport general use vehicle rental company, engages in the vehicle rental business in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand. The company operates in three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. It offers vehicle rental services approximately from 1,600 airport rental locations and 2,600 off airport locations in the United States; and 1,400 airport rental locations and 4,100 off airport rental locations internationally to business and leisure customers. The company operates the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations; and sells ancillary products and services. It also owns the vehicle leasing and fleet management business that operates the Firefly and Hertz 24/7 car sharing rental business in international markets; and sells vehicles through its Hertz Car Sales. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a rental fleet of approximately 515,900 vehicles in the United States and 196,600 vehicles in international operations. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. has a strategic partnership agreement with Localiza. The company was founded in 1918 and is based in Estero, Florida.