Reviewing Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC)’s and Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL)’s results

Both Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC) and Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) are Rental & Leasing Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willis Lease Finance Corporation 54 0.84 N/A 8.99 6.92 Air Lease Corporation 39 2.58 N/A 4.83 8.66

Table 1 demonstrates Willis Lease Finance Corporation and Air Lease Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Air Lease Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Willis Lease Finance Corporation. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Willis Lease Finance Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Air Lease Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Willis Lease Finance Corporation and Air Lease Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willis Lease Finance Corporation 0.00% 19% 2.8% Air Lease Corporation 0.00% 11.5% 3%

Risk and Volatility

Willis Lease Finance Corporation’s current beta is 0.63 and it happens to be 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Air Lease Corporation has a 1.94 beta and it is 94.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Willis Lease Finance Corporation and Air Lease Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Willis Lease Finance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Air Lease Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Air Lease Corporation’s potential upside is 22.35% and its average price target is $52.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 38.3% of Willis Lease Finance Corporation shares and 88.8% of Air Lease Corporation shares. Willis Lease Finance Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 17.9%. Comparatively, 3.1% are Air Lease Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Willis Lease Finance Corporation -3.19% 5.6% 25.5% 62.79% 102.04% 79.91% Air Lease Corporation -1.88% 1.09% 7.43% 9.17% -3.4% 38.33%

For the past year Willis Lease Finance Corporation was more bullish than Air Lease Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Willis Lease Finance Corporation beats Air Lease Corporation.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines. In addition, it provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned a fleet of 244 aircraft, including 188 narrowbody jet aircraft and 56 widebody jet aircraft. Air Lease Corporation was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.