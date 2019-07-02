Reviewing Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC)’s and AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY)’s results

This is a contrast between Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC) and AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Rental & Leasing Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willis Lease Finance Corporation 44 0.91 N/A 8.99 6.29 AeroCentury Corp. 10 0.38 N/A -5.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights Willis Lease Finance Corporation and AeroCentury Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willis Lease Finance Corporation 0.00% 19% 2.8% AeroCentury Corp. 0.00% -18% -3.5%

Volatility and Risk

Willis Lease Finance Corporation has a beta of 0.57 and its 43.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, AeroCentury Corp. is 136.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.36 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.2% of Willis Lease Finance Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 18.7% of AeroCentury Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Willis Lease Finance Corporation’s share held by insiders are 16.6%. Competitively, 21.16% are AeroCentury Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Willis Lease Finance Corporation 9.58% 25.75% 37.38% 49.5% 73.89% 63.58% AeroCentury Corp. -14.83% -15.29% 6.35% -41.01% -33.73% 2.35%

For the past year Willis Lease Finance Corporation was more bullish than AeroCentury Corp.

Summary

Willis Lease Finance Corporation beats on 7 of the 7 factors AeroCentury Corp.

AeroCentury Corp. acquires aircraft and aircraft engines for lease to regional airlines in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.