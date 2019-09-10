Reviewing Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM)’s and Its Competitors results

As Home Furnishing Stores company, Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.90% of all Home Furnishing Stores’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1% of Williams-Sonoma Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.40% of all Home Furnishing Stores companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Williams-Sonoma Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Williams-Sonoma Inc. 0.00% 30.70% 11.40% Industry Average 2.78% 20.20% 8.13%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Williams-Sonoma Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Williams-Sonoma Inc. N/A 60 16.49 Industry Average 104.32M 3.75B 17.90

Williams-Sonoma Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Williams-Sonoma Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Williams-Sonoma Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Williams-Sonoma Inc. 4 5 0 2.56 Industry Average 3.00 4.25 2.00 2.41

$58.9 is the consensus price target of Williams-Sonoma Inc., with a potential downside of -13.70%. As a group, Home Furnishing Stores companies have a potential upside of 16.73%. Given Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Williams-Sonoma Inc. is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Williams-Sonoma Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Williams-Sonoma Inc. -5.03% 3.27% 20.47% 25.86% 13.4% 32.17% Industry Average 5.22% 8.63% 26.19% 14.44% 8.16% 24.26%

For the past year Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Williams-Sonoma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.30 and has 0.48 Quick Ratio. better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.84 shows that Williams-Sonoma Inc. is 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.08 which is 8.20% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Williams-Sonoma Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s peers beat Williams-Sonoma Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams-Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams-Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand. It also provides products designed for creating spaces where children could play, laugh, learn, and grow under the Pottery Barn Kids brand; line of furniture, bedding, lighting, decorative accents, and others for teen bedrooms, dorm rooms, study spaces, and lounges under the PBteen brand; and mixed clean lines, natural materials, and handcrafted collections under West Elm brand. In addition, the company offers a range of assortments of lighting, hardware, furniture, and home dÃ©cor inspired by history under the Rejuvenation brand; and womenÂ’s and menÂ’s accessories, small leather goods, jewelry, key item apparel, paper, entertaining and bar, home dÃ©cor, and seasonal items under the Mark and Graham brand. It markets its products through e-commerce Websites, direct mail catalogs, and specialty retail stores. As of January 29, 2017, the company operated 629 stores comprising 583 stores in 43 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico; 26 stores in Canada; 19 stores in Australia; and 1 store in the United Kingdom, as well as 66 franchised stores and/or e-commerce Websites in various countries in the Middle East, the Philippines, and Mexico. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.