Reviewing William Lyon Homes (WLH)’s and Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL)’s results

Both William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) and Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) are each other’s competitor in the Residential Construction industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio William Lyon Homes 17 0.32 N/A 2.33 8.42 Toll Brothers Inc. 37 0.69 N/A 4.94 7.28

Demonstrates William Lyon Homes and Toll Brothers Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Toll Brothers Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than William Lyon Homes. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. William Lyon Homes is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Toll Brothers Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets William Lyon Homes 0.00% 10.8% 3.1% Toll Brothers Inc. 0.00% 15.7% 7.4%

Risk and Volatility

William Lyon Homes has a 1.28 beta, while its volatility is 28.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Toll Brothers Inc.’s 4.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.96 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for William Lyon Homes and Toll Brothers Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score William Lyon Homes 0 0 0 0.00 Toll Brothers Inc. 1 2 1 2.25

On the other hand, Toll Brothers Inc.’s potential upside is 4.46% and its consensus price target is $36.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of William Lyon Homes shares and 84.2% of Toll Brothers Inc. shares. Insiders owned 4.3% of William Lyon Homes shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Toll Brothers Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) William Lyon Homes 6.1% 5.59% 13.79% 55.01% -9.49% 83.72% Toll Brothers Inc. 1.96% -2.68% -5.74% 0.7% 2.27% 9.23%

For the past year William Lyon Homes was more bullish than Toll Brothers Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Toll Brothers Inc. beats William Lyon Homes.

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes. It operates in six segments: California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, and Oregon. The company sells its homes primarily to entry-level, and first-time and second-time move-up homebuyers under the Village Homes and Polygon Northwest Homes brands through in-house commissioned sales personnel and outside brokers. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned approximately 13,626 lots. William Lyon Homes was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets under the Toll Brothers City Living name. In addition, the company develops, owns, and operates golf courses and country clubs that are associated with various master planned communities; develops and sells land to other builders; and develops, operates, and rents apartments. The company serves move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers in 19 states in the United States. Toll Brothers, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania.