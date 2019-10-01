Reviewing William Lyon Homes (WLH)’s and M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC)’s results

Both William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) and M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC) are each other’s competitor in the Residential Construction industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio William Lyon Homes 19 1.31 28.88M 2.33 8.42 M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 39 1.31 49.32M 3.40 10.64

In table 1 we can see William Lyon Homes and M.D.C. Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. M.D.C. Holdings Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than William Lyon Homes. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. William Lyon Homes’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of M.D.C. Holdings Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) and M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets William Lyon Homes 155,018,786.90% 10.8% 3.1% M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 125,912,688.28% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

William Lyon Homes has a 1.28 beta, while its volatility is 28.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. M.D.C. Holdings Inc.’s 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.13 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

William Lyon Homes and M.D.C. Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score William Lyon Homes 0 0 1 3.00 M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The average price target of William Lyon Homes is $23, with potential upside of 12.97%. M.D.C. Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $45 average price target and a 4.41% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, William Lyon Homes is looking more favorable than M.D.C. Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

William Lyon Homes and M.D.C. Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 80.3%. About 4.3% of William Lyon Homes’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.9% of M.D.C. Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) William Lyon Homes 6.1% 5.59% 13.79% 55.01% -9.49% 83.72% M.D.C. Holdings Inc. -2.32% 9.15% 13.76% 25.18% 36.43% 38.85%

For the past year William Lyon Homes’s stock price has bigger growth than M.D.C. Holdings Inc.

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes. It operates in six segments: California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, and Oregon. The company sells its homes primarily to entry-level, and first-time and second-time move-up homebuyers under the Village Homes and Polygon Northwest Homes brands through in-house commissioned sales personnel and outside brokers. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned approximately 13,626 lots. William Lyon Homes was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in homebuilding and financial service businesses in the United States. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name. The company conducts its homebuilding operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Washington, Colorado, Utah, Virginia, Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. Its financial services operations consist of originating mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; providing insurance coverage primarily to its homebuilding subsidiaries and subcontractors for homes sold by its homebuilding subsidiaries, and for work performed in completed subdivisions; acting as a re-insurer on the claims; selling third-party personal property and casualty insurance products to homebuyers; and offering title agency services to homebuilding subsidiaries and customers. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Denver, Colorado.