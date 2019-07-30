Reviewing William Lyon Homes (WLH)’s and KB Home (NYSE:KBH)’s results

As Residential Construction businesses, William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) and KB Home (NYSE:KBH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio William Lyon Homes 17 0.35 N/A 2.33 8.26 KB Home 24 0.55 N/A 2.85 9.41

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of William Lyon Homes and KB Home. KB Home is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than William Lyon Homes. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. William Lyon Homes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KB Home, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets William Lyon Homes 0.00% 8.4% 2.4% KB Home 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.58 beta means William Lyon Homes’s volatility is 58.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, KB Home is 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.55 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for William Lyon Homes and KB Home are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score William Lyon Homes 0 0 0 0.00 KB Home 1 1 3 2.60

Competitively KB Home has an average target price of $26.4, with potential downside of -3.05%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of William Lyon Homes shares and 92.6% of KB Home shares. About 4.3% of William Lyon Homes’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of KB Home’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) William Lyon Homes 1.9% 18.66% 34.94% 53.42% -28.76% 80.26% KB Home 6.06% 5.43% 18.28% 26.79% 1.86% 40.26%

For the past year William Lyon Homes’s stock price has bigger growth than KB Home.

Summary

KB Home beats William Lyon Homes on 8 of the 10 factors.

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes. It operates in six segments: California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, and Oregon. The company sells its homes primarily to entry-level, and first-time and second-time move-up homebuyers under the Village Homes and Polygon Northwest Homes brands through in-house commissioned sales personnel and outside brokers. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned approximately 13,626 lots. William Lyon Homes was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers. It has operations in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Texas, Florida, and North Carolina, The company was formerly known as Kaufman and Broad Home Corporation and changed its name to KB Home in January 2001. KB Home was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.