Reviewing Willdan Group Inc. (WLDN)’s and Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Willdan Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) and Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Technical Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willdan Group Inc. 36 1.23 N/A 0.78 44.85 Tetra Tech Inc. 72 1.99 N/A 2.72 29.14

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Tetra Tech Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Willdan Group Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Willdan Group Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Willdan Group Inc. and Tetra Tech Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willdan Group Inc. 0.00% 6.5% 3.3% Tetra Tech Inc. 0.00% 16.6% 8.2%

Volatility & Risk

Willdan Group Inc. has a beta of 1.18 and its 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tetra Tech Inc.’s 11.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

Willdan Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Tetra Tech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Tetra Tech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Willdan Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Willdan Group Inc. and Tetra Tech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.5% and 91.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.8% of Willdan Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Tetra Tech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Willdan Group Inc. -3.08% -4.69% -11.84% 4.36% 24.75% 0% Tetra Tech Inc. -7.96% -0.45% 24.43% 57.24% 32.22% 52.98%

Summary

Tetra Tech Inc. beats Willdan Group Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Willdan Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at various levels of government primarily in the Unites States. It operates through four segments: Energy Efficiency Services, Engineering Services, Public Finance Services, and Homeland Security Services. The Energy Efficiency Services segment offers comprehensive surveys, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services. The Engineering Services segment provides a range of engineering related services, such as building and safety, city engineering, code enforcement, development plan review and inspection, disaster recovery, environmental consulting and remediation, geotechnical and earthquake engineering, landscape architecture, planning, program and construction management, contract staff support, structural engineering, surveying and mapping, traffic engineering and planning, transportation, and water resources services. The Public Finance Services segment offers district administration, financial consulting, and federal compliance services. The Homeland Security Services segment provides emergency preparedness planning, training, and exercises; communications and technology; and water security services. The company serves public and governmental agencies, including cities, counties, redevelopment agencies, water districts, school districts, and universities; and state agencies and federal agencies, as well as various other special districts and agencies, private utilities and industry, and tribal governments. Willdan Group, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Anaheim, California.