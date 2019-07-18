Reviewing Willdan Group Inc. (WLDN)’s and Its Peers results

Willdan Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) is a company in the Technical Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.9% of Willdan Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.60% of all Technical Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Willdan Group Inc. has 2.7% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 3.80% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Willdan Group Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willdan Group Inc. 0.00% 6.50% 3.30% Industry Average 3.90% 9.60% 4.38%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Willdan Group Inc. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Willdan Group Inc. N/A 36 45.44 Industry Average 113.03M 2.90B 22.44

Willdan Group Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Willdan Group Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Willdan Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Willdan Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 3.00 2.29 2.91

Willdan Group Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $42, suggesting a potential upside of 19.66%. As a group, Technical Services companies have a potential upside of 54.10%. Based on the data shown earlier, Willdan Group Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers, equities research analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Willdan Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Willdan Group Inc. -5.57% -9.73% -0.89% -4.5% 32.54% 1.32% Industry Average 15.24% 9.59% 12.66% 3.30% 26.32% 23.43%

For the past year Willdan Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Willdan Group Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Willdan Group Inc.’s peers have 1.75 and 1.42 for Current and Quick Ratio. Willdan Group Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Willdan Group Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Willdan Group Inc. is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.07. Competitively, Willdan Group Inc.’s peers are 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Dividends

Willdan Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Willdan Group Inc.’s rivals beat Willdan Group Inc.

Willdan Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at various levels of government primarily in the Unites States. It operates through four segments: Energy Efficiency Services, Engineering Services, Public Finance Services, and Homeland Security Services. The Energy Efficiency Services segment offers comprehensive surveys, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services. The Engineering Services segment provides a range of engineering related services, such as building and safety, city engineering, code enforcement, development plan review and inspection, disaster recovery, environmental consulting and remediation, geotechnical and earthquake engineering, landscape architecture, planning, program and construction management, contract staff support, structural engineering, surveying and mapping, traffic engineering and planning, transportation, and water resources services. The Public Finance Services segment offers district administration, financial consulting, and federal compliance services. The Homeland Security Services segment provides emergency preparedness planning, training, and exercises; communications and technology; and water security services. The company serves public and governmental agencies, including cities, counties, redevelopment agencies, water districts, school districts, and universities; and state agencies and federal agencies, as well as various other special districts and agencies, private utilities and industry, and tribal governments. Willdan Group, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Anaheim, California.