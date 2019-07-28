Reviewing Willdan Group Inc. (WLDN)’s and AECOM (NYSE:ACM)’s results

Willdan Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) and AECOM (NYSE:ACM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Technical Services. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willdan Group Inc. 36 1.26 N/A 0.78 45.44 AECOM 32 0.28 N/A 1.66 20.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Willdan Group Inc. and AECOM. AECOM is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Willdan Group Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Willdan Group Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than AECOM.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Willdan Group Inc. and AECOM.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willdan Group Inc. 0.00% 6.5% 3.3% AECOM 0.00% 6.7% 1.9%

Risk and Volatility

Willdan Group Inc.’s current beta is 1.07 and it happens to be 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, AECOM is 72.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.72 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Willdan Group Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, AECOM has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Willdan Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AECOM.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Willdan Group Inc. and AECOM.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Willdan Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AECOM 0 0 1 3.00

Willdan Group Inc. has an average target price of $42, and a 19.39% upside potential. Competitively AECOM has an average target price of $40, with potential upside of 8.46%. The results provided earlier shows that Willdan Group Inc. appears more favorable than AECOM, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Willdan Group Inc. and AECOM are owned by institutional investors at 79.9% and 89.6% respectively. 2.7% are Willdan Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, AECOM has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Willdan Group Inc. -5.57% -9.73% -0.89% -4.5% 32.54% 1.32% AECOM -1.66% 3.24% 10.12% 1.41% 0.67% 25.21%

For the past year Willdan Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than AECOM.

Summary

Willdan Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors AECOM.

Willdan Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at various levels of government primarily in the Unites States. It operates through four segments: Energy Efficiency Services, Engineering Services, Public Finance Services, and Homeland Security Services. The Energy Efficiency Services segment offers comprehensive surveys, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services. The Engineering Services segment provides a range of engineering related services, such as building and safety, city engineering, code enforcement, development plan review and inspection, disaster recovery, environmental consulting and remediation, geotechnical and earthquake engineering, landscape architecture, planning, program and construction management, contract staff support, structural engineering, surveying and mapping, traffic engineering and planning, transportation, and water resources services. The Public Finance Services segment offers district administration, financial consulting, and federal compliance services. The Homeland Security Services segment provides emergency preparedness planning, training, and exercises; communications and technology; and water security services. The company serves public and governmental agencies, including cities, counties, redevelopment agencies, water districts, school districts, and universities; and state agencies and federal agencies, as well as various other special districts and agencies, private utilities and industry, and tribal governments. Willdan Group, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Anaheim, California.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), and Management Services (MS). The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets. The CS segment offers building construction and energy, as well as infrastructure and industrial construction services. The MS segment provides program and facilities management and maintenance, training, logistics, consulting, technical assistance, and systems integration and information technology services primarily for agencies of the U.S. government and other national governments. The company was formerly known as AECOM Technology Corporation and changed its name to AECOM in January 2015. AECOM was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.