Reviewing Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. (WVVIP)’s and Its Rivals results

Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP) is a company in the Beverages – Wineries & Distillers industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 36.57% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. has 0.25% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 2.97% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. 82,070,432.93% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 14.69% 45.63% 9.35%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. 3.78M 5 12.05 Industry Average 797.12M 5.42B 20.48

Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 4.00 2.80

The peers have a potential upside of 252.27%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. -0.42% 9.3% -6% -3.09% -8.91% 4.44% Industry Average 3.00% 5.44% 7.59% 15.65% 7.20% 13.52%

For the past year Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Dividends

Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc.’s rivals beat Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. The company offers various types of wines, including Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Rose, and Riesling under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, The Griffin, and Viognier under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom under the Oregon Cellars label. It owns and leases approximately 827 acres of land. The company markets and sells its wines through direct sales at the winery; directly through mailing lists; and through distributors and wine brokers. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Turner, Oregon.