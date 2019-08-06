Reviewing Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM)’s and Its Peers results

As Management Services company, Wilhelmina International Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Wilhelmina International Inc. has 52% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 86.19% institutional ownership for its competitors. 36.65% of Wilhelmina International Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.07% of all Management Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Wilhelmina International Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wilhelmina International Inc. 0.00% 2.00% 1.20% Industry Average 5.24% 15.38% 6.73%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Wilhelmina International Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Wilhelmina International Inc. N/A 6 57.01 Industry Average 52.57M 1.00B 39.41

Wilhelmina International Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Wilhelmina International Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Wilhelmina International Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wilhelmina International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.25 2.14 2.74

The competitors have a potential upside of 16.13%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Wilhelmina International Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wilhelmina International Inc. -3.83% -10.81% -7.83% -17.15% -11.24% -5.15% Industry Average 3.85% 11.64% 13.33% 33.31% 33.50% 30.65%

For the past year Wilhelmina International Inc. has -5.15% weaker performance while Wilhelmina International Inc.’s competitors have 30.65% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Wilhelmina International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Wilhelmina International Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.74 and has 1.74 Quick Ratio. Wilhelmina International Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wilhelmina International Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.5 shows that Wilhelmina International Inc. is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Wilhelmina International Inc.’s competitors are 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Dividends

Wilhelmina International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Wilhelmina International Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Wilhelmina International, Inc. provides fashion model and talent management services. The company engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It offers fashion modeling and talent product-endorsement services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites; and talent management services. The company also represents artists in the hair, makeup, photography, and stylist arenas to various companies in the media, advertising, retail, pharmaceutical, and music industries. In addition, it is involved in the licensing of the Wilhelmina name to third-parties, such as fashion model agencies; and television syndication royalties and production series contracts. The company has operations in Los Angeles, Miami, London, Chile, the United States, and internationally. Wilhelmina International, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.