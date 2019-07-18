Reviewing WidePoint Corporation (WYY)’s and Presidio Inc. (NASDAQ:PSDO)’s results

Both WidePoint Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) and Presidio Inc. (NASDAQ:PSDO) compete on a level playing field in the Information Technology Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WidePoint Corporation N/A 0.43 N/A -0.02 0.00 Presidio Inc. 15 0.37 N/A 0.41 34.06

Table 1 demonstrates WidePoint Corporation and Presidio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WidePoint Corporation 0.00% -5.9% -3.2% Presidio Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 1.4%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both WidePoint Corporation and Presidio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.9% and 0% respectively. 4.7% are WidePoint Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Presidio Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WidePoint Corporation -6.22% 26.93% 29.63% 8.6% 4.75% 30.22% Presidio Inc. -4.99% -3.75% -11.32% 4.83% 7.55% 8.05%

For the past year WidePoint Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Presidio Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Presidio Inc. beats WidePoint Corporation.

WidePoint Corporation provides information technology based products, services, and solutions worldwide. It primarily offers communications solutions and federally certified secure identity management solutions to the government and commercial sectors through a secure proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics. It also offers digital certificates and credentials, certificate-on-device, and mobile security solutions, as well as PIVotal ID, a personal identification verification credential solution for businesses. The company markets its solutions through its sales team, third party channel partners, and strategic partnerships and alliances. WidePoint Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Presidio, Inc. provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics. It also provides cloud infrastructure solutions through converged infrastructure, server, storage, support, and capacity-on-demand economic models, as well as cloud-managed services. In addition, the company is involved in assessing, designing, implementing, managing, and maintaining information security solutions that protect customersÂ’ critical business data; and provision of risk assessments, detailed reporting, ongoing reviews, process and program development, and training services. Further, it offers cyber risk management, infrastructure security, and managed security solutions; and professional services, including strategy, consulting, design, and implementation. Presidio, Inc. serves customers from various industry verticals, including healthcare, professional services, financial services, governments, education, and professional services. The company was formerly known as Aegis Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Presidio, Inc. in September 2016. Presidio, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.