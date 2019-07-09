Reviewing WidePoint Corporation (WYY)’s and Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)’s results

WidePoint Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) and Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Information Technology Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WidePoint Corporation N/A 0.42 N/A -0.02 0.00 Perspecta Inc. 21 0.97 N/A 0.32 69.78

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of WidePoint Corporation and Perspecta Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us WidePoint Corporation and Perspecta Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WidePoint Corporation 0.00% -5.9% -3.2% Perspecta Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

WidePoint Corporation and Perspecta Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WidePoint Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Perspecta Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, Perspecta Inc.’s potential downside is -16.70% and its consensus target price is $20.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.9% of WidePoint Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 77.6% of Perspecta Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% are WidePoint Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Perspecta Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WidePoint Corporation -6.22% 26.93% 29.63% 8.6% 4.75% 30.22% Perspecta Inc. -3.57% 0.86% 10.78% -4.23% 0% 30.08%

For the past year WidePoint Corporation was more bullish than Perspecta Inc.

Summary

Perspecta Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors WidePoint Corporation.

WidePoint Corporation provides information technology based products, services, and solutions worldwide. It primarily offers communications solutions and federally certified secure identity management solutions to the government and commercial sectors through a secure proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics. It also offers digital certificates and credentials, certificate-on-device, and mobile security solutions, as well as PIVotal ID, a personal identification verification credential solution for businesses. The company markets its solutions through its sales team, third party channel partners, and strategic partnerships and alliances. WidePoint Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Perspecta Inc. provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. It offers cloud, platform, and IT Outsourcing services; enterprise and cloud applications services in the areas of application modernization and transformation, application development, testing and digital assurance, and application management; and enterprise security solutions, including building security infrastructures into the fabric of U.S. government agencies' digital enterprises. The company also provides services for converged mobility and workplace management, such as mobile enterprise services, virtual desktop and application services, and workplace device services; and a portfolio of analytics services comprising analytics platforms, information governance, artificial intelligence, and advisory services. Perspecta Inc. is based in Chantilly, Virginia.