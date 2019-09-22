Reviewing WidePoint Corporation (WYY)’s and Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)’s results

WidePoint Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) and Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) compete against each other in the Information Technology Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WidePoint Corporation N/A 0.31 N/A -0.01 0.00 Perficient Inc. 33 2.35 N/A 0.81 42.29

In table 1 we can see WidePoint Corporation and Perficient Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of WidePoint Corporation and Perficient Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WidePoint Corporation 0.00% -2.5% -1.3% Perficient Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 4.9%

Volatility & Risk

WidePoint Corporation has a 1.1 beta, while its volatility is 10.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Perficient Inc. has a 0.87 beta which is 13.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

WidePoint Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Perficient Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Perficient Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to WidePoint Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

WidePoint Corporation and Perficient Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WidePoint Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Perficient Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Perficient Inc. has a consensus price target of $40, with potential upside of 5.37%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

WidePoint Corporation and Perficient Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.7% and 93.3%. Insiders owned roughly 5.2% of WidePoint Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.2% of Perficient Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WidePoint Corporation 4.05% -0.79% -5.2% -0.47% -23% 2.3% Perficient Inc. -4.63% -0.52% 16.46% 35.17% 30.47% 53.5%

For the past year WidePoint Corporation was less bullish than Perficient Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Perficient Inc. beats WidePoint Corporation.

WidePoint Corporation provides information technology based products, services, and solutions worldwide. It primarily offers communications solutions and federally certified secure identity management solutions to the government and commercial sectors through a secure proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics. It also offers digital certificates and credentials, certificate-on-device, and mobile security solutions, as well as PIVotal ID, a personal identification verification credential solution for businesses. The company markets its solutions through its sales team, third party channel partners, and strategic partnerships and alliances. WidePoint Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Perficient, Inc. provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations; and portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services. The company also offers management consulting services in the areas of organizational change management, business analytics, project management, process excellence, and other; and cloud services comprising architecture, business value and health checks assessments, strategy and road maps, and vendor evaluation and selection services. In addition, it provides enterprise social solutions consisting of ideation and crowdsourcing, mobile apps, employee onboarding, partner and vendor collaboration, user and customer support, expert location/Q&A, and others; and digital marketing services, including search engine marketing, user experience and design, and conversion rate optimization. Further, the company offers business intelligence and analytics; commerce; content management; custom applications; business integration and APIs; business process management; customer relationship management; enterprise performance management; and enterprise mobile solutions. It serves the healthcare, financial services, retail and consumer goods, automotive and transport products, electronics and computer hardware, telecommunications, manufacturing, energy and utilities, business services and leisure, and media and entertainment markets. Perficient, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.