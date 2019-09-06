Reviewing WidePoint Corporation (WYY)’s and Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP)’s results

Since WidePoint Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) and Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP) are part of the Information Technology Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WidePoint Corporation N/A 0.32 N/A -0.01 0.00 Internap Corporation 4 0.25 N/A -3.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates WidePoint Corporation and Internap Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us WidePoint Corporation and Internap Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WidePoint Corporation 0.00% -2.5% -1.3% Internap Corporation 0.00% 503.2% -9.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.1 shows that WidePoint Corporation is 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Internap Corporation has a 2.91 beta and it is 191.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

WidePoint Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Internap Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. WidePoint Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Internap Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

WidePoint Corporation and Internap Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WidePoint Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Internap Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Internap Corporation is $10, which is potential 346.43% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.7% of WidePoint Corporation shares and 72.9% of Internap Corporation shares. 5.2% are WidePoint Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.9% of Internap Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WidePoint Corporation 4.05% -0.79% -5.2% -0.47% -23% 2.3% Internap Corporation -6.58% -1.32% -22.19% -43.77% -69.15% -28.19%

For the past year WidePoint Corporation had bullish trend while Internap Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors WidePoint Corporation beats Internap Corporation.

WidePoint Corporation provides information technology based products, services, and solutions worldwide. It primarily offers communications solutions and federally certified secure identity management solutions to the government and commercial sectors through a secure proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics. It also offers digital certificates and credentials, certificate-on-device, and mobile security solutions, as well as PIVotal ID, a personal identification verification credential solution for businesses. The company markets its solutions through its sales team, third party channel partners, and strategic partnerships and alliances. WidePoint Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Internap Corporation operates as a technology provider of Internet infrastructure services. It operates through two business segments, Data Center and Network Services, and Cloud and Hosting Services. The Data Center and Network Services segment offers colocation services, including physical space within data centers and related services, such as power, interconnection, environmental controls, monitoring, and security; and Internet protocol (IP) connectivity services comprising its patented Performance IP and content delivery network services, IP routing hardware and software platforms, and Managed Internet Route Optimizer controllers. This segment offers its colocation services through 49 data centers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region; and IP connectivity services through 81 IP service points worldwide. The Cloud and Hosting Services segment provides hosted Infrastructure-as-a-Service as a cloud platform or through managed hosting that includes the provision and maintenance of hardware, data center infrastructure, and interconnection that enables its customers to own and manage their software applications and content. This segment offers cloud and managed hosting services, which comprise compute and storage services, as well as a single tenant infrastructure environment through an integrated platform that includes servers, storage, and network. The company serves various industries, including software and Internet, such as advertising technology; media and entertainment comprising gaming; business services; hosting and IT infrastructure; health care technology infrastructure; and telecommunications. The company was formerly known as Internap Network Services Corporation and changed its name to Internap Corporation in November 2014. Internap Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.