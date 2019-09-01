Reviewing Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL)’s and Ring Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)’s results

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) and Ring Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whiting Petroleum Corporation 20 0.33 N/A 2.81 6.29 Ring Energy Inc. 4 0.68 N/A 0.23 10.89

Table 1 demonstrates Whiting Petroleum Corporation and Ring Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ring Energy Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Whiting Petroleum Corporation. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Ring Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Whiting Petroleum Corporation and Ring Energy Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whiting Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 6.3% 3.4% Ring Energy Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.3%

Volatility and Risk

Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s current beta is 2.96 and it happens to be 196.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Ring Energy Inc.’s 38.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.38 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Whiting Petroleum Corporation is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Ring Energy Inc. is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. Whiting Petroleum Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ring Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Whiting Petroleum Corporation and Ring Energy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Whiting Petroleum Corporation 0 5 5 2.50 Ring Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s upside potential is 245.55% at a $22.91 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Whiting Petroleum Corporation and Ring Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 82.2%. 0.3% are Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 2.5% are Ring Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Whiting Petroleum Corporation 6.38% -4.74% -33.36% -39.97% -64.53% -22.08% Ring Energy Inc. -5.04% -27.3% -51.49% -59.03% -80.13% -51.77%

For the past year Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Ring Energy Inc.

Summary

Whiting Petroleum Corporation beats Ring Energy Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It sells oil and gas to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. As of December 31, 2016, the company had total estimated proved reserves of 615.5 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in 1,917 net productive wells on approximately 517,200 net developed acres. Whiting Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Ring Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and Kansas, the United States. As of December 31, 2016, its proved reserves consisted of approximately 27.7 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company also owns interests in 32,663 net developed and undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, and 20,490 net developed and undeveloped acres in Reeves and Culberson counties, Texas; and 14,549 net developed and undeveloped acres in Kansas. It primarily sells its oil and natural gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. The company was formerly known as Transglobal Mining Corp. and changed its name to Ring Energy, Inc. in March 2008. Ring Energy, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.