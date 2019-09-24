Reviewing Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL)’s and Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE)’s results

Both Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) and Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whiting Petroleum Corporation 18 0.44 N/A 2.81 6.29 Noble Corporation plc 2 0.43 N/A -3.28 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Whiting Petroleum Corporation and Noble Corporation plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Whiting Petroleum Corporation and Noble Corporation plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whiting Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 6.3% 3.4% Noble Corporation plc 0.00% -19% -8.8%

Volatility and Risk

Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s 2.96 beta indicates that its volatility is 196.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Noble Corporation plc is 148.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.48 beta.

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Whiting Petroleum Corporation. Its rival Noble Corporation plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Noble Corporation plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Whiting Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Whiting Petroleum Corporation and Noble Corporation plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Whiting Petroleum Corporation 0 6 5 2.45 Noble Corporation plc 1 0 0 1.00

Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s upside potential is 101.47% at a $19.18 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Noble Corporation plc is $1.25, which is potential -33.86% downside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Whiting Petroleum Corporation is looking more favorable than Noble Corporation plc, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Whiting Petroleum Corporation shares and 84.2% of Noble Corporation plc shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 1.2% are Noble Corporation plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Whiting Petroleum Corporation 6.38% -4.74% -33.36% -39.97% -64.53% -22.08% Noble Corporation plc 6.7% 20.54% -12.55% -32.63% -61.55% -14.89%

For the past year Whiting Petroleum Corporation was more bearish than Noble Corporation plc.

Summary

Whiting Petroleum Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Noble Corporation plc.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It sells oil and gas to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. As of December 31, 2016, the company had total estimated proved reserves of 615.5 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in 1,917 net productive wells on approximately 517,200 net developed acres. Whiting Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units. As of February 23, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 28 offshore drilling units consisted of 14 drill ships, and semisubmersibles and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.