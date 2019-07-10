Reviewing Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL)’s and Its Rivals results

As Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration company, Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Whiting Petroleum Corporation has 98.8% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 54.05% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Whiting Petroleum Corporation has 0.5% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 10.64% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Whiting Petroleum Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whiting Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 6.30% 3.40% Industry Average 70.11% 26.75% 11.16%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Whiting Petroleum Corporation and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Whiting Petroleum Corporation N/A 24 8.68 Industry Average 561.54M 800.92M 15.21

Whiting Petroleum Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Whiting Petroleum Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Whiting Petroleum Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Whiting Petroleum Corporation 0 1 7 2.88 Industry Average 1.75 1.83 2.50 2.53

Whiting Petroleum Corporation currently has an average target price of $36, suggesting a potential upside of 103.50%. As a group, Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies have a potential upside of 20.89%. Given Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s rivals higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Whiting Petroleum Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Whiting Petroleum Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Whiting Petroleum Corporation 2.52% -18.89% -12.01% -32.4% -48.99% 7.49% Industry Average 3.98% 4.67% 7.15% 25.34% 7.85% 25.43%

For the past year Whiting Petroleum Corporation has weaker performance than Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Whiting Petroleum Corporation are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s competitors have 1.87 and 1.69 for Current and Quick Ratio. Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Whiting Petroleum Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

Whiting Petroleum Corporation has a beta of 2.98 and its 198.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s competitors are 86.39% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.86 beta.

Dividends

Whiting Petroleum Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It sells oil and gas to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. As of December 31, 2016, the company had total estimated proved reserves of 615.5 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in 1,917 net productive wells on approximately 517,200 net developed acres. Whiting Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in Denver, Colorado.