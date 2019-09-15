Reviewing Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL)’s and Camber Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)’s results

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) and Camber Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whiting Petroleum Corporation 19 0.35 N/A 2.81 6.29 Camber Energy Inc. 5 6.62 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Whiting Petroleum Corporation and Camber Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whiting Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 6.3% 3.4% Camber Energy Inc. 0.00% -364.5% 108.6%

Volatility & Risk

Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 196.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.96 beta. Camber Energy Inc. on the other hand, has 1.36 beta which makes it 36.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Whiting Petroleum Corporation are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, Camber Energy Inc. has 3.9 and 3.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Camber Energy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Whiting Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Whiting Petroleum Corporation and Camber Energy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Whiting Petroleum Corporation 0 6 4 2.40 Camber Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s upside potential is 183.29% at a $21.36 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Whiting Petroleum Corporation shares and 0.4% of Camber Energy Inc. shares. Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.68% of Camber Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Whiting Petroleum Corporation 6.38% -4.74% -33.36% -39.97% -64.53% -22.08% Camber Energy Inc. -47.74% -81.57% -91.25% -93.99% -99.61% -97.61%

For the past year Whiting Petroleum Corporation was less bearish than Camber Energy Inc.

Summary

Whiting Petroleum Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Camber Energy Inc.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It sells oil and gas to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. As of December 31, 2016, the company had total estimated proved reserves of 615.5 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in 1,917 net productive wells on approximately 517,200 net developed acres. Whiting Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Camber Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and Oklahoma. The company holds interests in approximately 13,000 net acres in producing fields located primarily in the Hunton formation in Lincoln, Logan, and Payne Counties, central Oklahoma, as well as in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas; and 3,600 net acres in the Horizontal San Andres play on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in West Texas under a joint venture agreement. As of March 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 5.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, such as 1.6 million barrels of crude oil reserves and 4.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Lucas Energy Inc. and changed its name to Camber Energy, Inc. in January 2017. Camber Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.