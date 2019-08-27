Reviewing Whitestone REIT (WSR)’s and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPR)’s results

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPR) compete against each other in the REIT – Retail sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whitestone REIT 13 4.04 N/A 0.51 25.10 Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 20 0.82 N/A 26.44 0.73

In table 1 we can see Whitestone REIT and Brookfield Property REIT Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Whitestone REIT. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Whitestone REIT’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Brookfield Property REIT Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Whitestone REIT and Brookfield Property REIT Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whitestone REIT 0.00% 0% 0% Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 0.00% 166% 20%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Whitestone REIT and Brookfield Property REIT Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Whitestone REIT 0 1 2 2.67 Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Whitestone REIT has a 16.88% upside potential and an average target price of $14.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Whitestone REIT and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62% and 75.2% respectively. 5% are Whitestone REIT’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.05% of Brookfield Property REIT Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Whitestone REIT -0.39% 2% 1.67% -10.02% 0.31% 4% Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 1.31% 2.88% -7.47% 6.98% 0% 19.94%

For the past year Whitestone REIT’s stock price has smaller growth than Brookfield Property REIT Inc.

Summary

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Whitestone REIT.

Whitestone REIT is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It is engaged in owning and operating commercial properties in culturally diverse markets in major metropolitan areas. The firm was formerly known as Hartman Commercial Properties REIT. Whitestone REIT was founded on 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.