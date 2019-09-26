Reviewing WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF)’s and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS)’s results

We are contrasting WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.44 N/A 2.46 5.71 Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 17 10.46 N/A 0.22 62.50

Table 1 demonstrates WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Wins Finance Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than WhiteHorse Finance Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Wins Finance Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.31% and 0.06%. Insiders held roughly 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 90.78% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -3.57% -11.24% -44.9% -41.3% -90.36% -37.24%

For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has 10.22% stronger performance while Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has -37.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.