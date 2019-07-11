Reviewing WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF)’s and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)’s results

Both WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.61 N/A 2.45 5.76 Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has a consensus target price of $14.67, and a 4.41% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.31% and 30.23% respectively. 3.75% are WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -2.08% 0% 0.93% 2.99% 1.51% 10.93% Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.42% -2.4% 0.97% 8.24% 0.71% 11.35%

For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc. was less bullish than Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.