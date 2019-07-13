Reviewing WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF)’s and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)’s results

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.61 N/A 2.45 5.76 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.29 N/A 1.33 19.10

In table 1 we can see WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to WhiteHorse Finance Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. WhiteHorse Finance Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Oxford Lane Capital Corp., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. is $14.67, with potential upside of 4.56%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.31% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares and 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares. About 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -2.08% 0% 0.93% 2.99% 1.51% 10.93% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. -0.63% -0.61% 0.85% -0.46% -0.31% 0.67%

For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats on 5 of the 8 factors WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.