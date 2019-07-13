Reviewing WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF)’s and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)’s results

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|14
|4.61
|N/A
|2.45
|5.76
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.29
|N/A
|1.33
|19.10
In table 1 we can see WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to WhiteHorse Finance Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. WhiteHorse Finance Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Oxford Lane Capital Corp., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|1
|0
|2
|2.67
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus target price of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. is $14.67, with potential upside of 4.56%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 70.31% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares and 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares. About 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|-2.08%
|0%
|0.93%
|2.99%
|1.51%
|10.93%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|-0.63%
|-0.61%
|0.85%
|-0.46%
|-0.31%
|0.67%
For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Summary
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats on 5 of the 8 factors WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.
